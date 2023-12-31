Palace beat Brentford 3-1 to snap winless run

LONDON - Michael Olise's double helped Crystal Palace beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to snap the Eagles' eight-game run without a win and ease the pressure on boss Roy Hodgson.

The winger scored either side of halftime, first cancelling out Keane Lewis-Potter's early opener with a fine volley before doubling the hosts' lead with another good finish.

Palace leapfrog Brentford into 13th on 21 points after 20 games, while defeat for the Bees – their fifth straight loss – puts them 15th on 19 points after 19 matches.

Brentford had led inside two minutes through Lewis-Potter's second goal of the season, the forward diverting Mads Roerslev's cross into the net at full stretch after a quick break.

Palace levelled after 14 minutes through Olise, who fired home Jordan Ayew's cross from a tight angle, before Eberechi Eze gave the home side the lead six minutes before the break.

Olise then doubled his tally in the 58th minute, cutting inside from the left and firing home from the edge of the box.

Brentford substitute Neal Maupay rattled the bar and Palace keeper Dean Henderson had to claw out a looping ball from inside the post late on, but the Palace deservedly took the points.