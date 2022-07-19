Palace back scandal-hit new signing Doucoure

LONDON • Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira yesterday threw his support behind new signing Cheick Doucoure after the Mali midfielder claimed he had been the victim of attempted blackmail and extortion since signing for the club.

The Eagles were in Singapore last week for their pre-season friendly with Liverpool, but Doucoure was not part of their squad as he was finalising his £21 million (S$35.2 million) move from Lens, which was confirmed last Wednesday.

In a statement issued by his lawyer Alexis Rutman, the 22-year-old said he and his entourage had been "victims of blackmail and an attempt at extortion from several individuals" since his move to Selhurst Park.

"These individuals claim, with false evidence, that my client would have a double identity and demand the payment of a sum of money in return for their silence. Several WhatsApp messages to this effect, accompanied by false documents, have thus been addressed to my client and his entourage over the past few days," he said.

Rutman added Doucoure intends to pursue civil and criminal action against those involved.

Vieira, currently in Melbourne with the team on their pre-season tour, confirmed he was aware of the incident.

"Of course, myself and the club, we are fully supporting the player. This is something that he as a player and us as a football club, we cannot accept," he said at a press conference ahead of their clash with Manchester United today.

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag yesterday hailed the incoming signing of Argentina and Ajax Amsterdam centre-back Lisandro Martinez for an initial fee of €57 million (S$77.9 million).

Both clubs agreed on the price on Sunday and the 24-year-old will undergo his medical examination later this week.

On the versatile Martinez, who can also play as a left-back and defensive midfielder, ten Hag yesterday told United's website: "He's a warrior... He has an attitude, fighting spirit. He brings aggressiveness... We need that. But he's also skilful and he can deal with the ball."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE