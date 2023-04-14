Packed fixture list gives Manchester City ‘focus’ advantage over Arsenal: Pep Guardiola

LONDON – Pep Guardiola has suggested that fighting on multiple fronts could give Manchester City a “focus” advantage over Arsenal in the chase for the Premier League title.

The Gunners are only in the running for the Premier League while City are also in contention for the FA Cup and Champions League glory. Guardiola’s side play Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final, second leg next Wednesday before facing Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final three days later.

Ahead of City’s Premier League clash against second-from-bottom Leicester City on Saturday, Guardiola said on Friday: “Sometimes when we play games every few days we are in rhythm, and that helps our focus.

“Sometimes when we’ve played one game, we’ve lost focus. When you play Saturday and then Tuesday or Wednesday, the mind of the players is (on football).

“One game a week, you have two days off, you have to come back, get it back, you lose the feeling. The players do everything to keep going.”

Leicester’s battle to maintain their Premier League status is not “insurmountable”, their caretaker manager Dean Smith said on Friday, pointing to a congested relegation scrap featuring nearly half of the top-flight’s 20 clubs.

Smith took over from Brendan Rodgers on Monday, after he left the club by mutual consent earlier this month.

Leicester are among a number of clubs facing potential relegation, with bottom-side Southampton and 12th-placed Crystal Palace separated by a 10 points.

The East Midlands club will face four of these eight teams in the league in coming weeks, with all four matches crucial for their survival.

“The points are there to be won, to grab, to get out of the bottom three,” said Smith.

“It’s been a season I’ve not seen before in terms of nine teams involved in the relegation battle. The more we can keep in that, it’s not insurmountable to get out.

“I know the players, I’ve come across them before and come up against them. I felt they just needed a lift. I felt confident we could do that. We’re trying to put smiles on the faces and that should lift their confidence very quickly.”

Asked if he could be a candidate for the managerial position on a permanent basis, Smith replied: “It’s not a conversation we’ve had.

“It’s an interim job. I was watching the Masters in Augusta last week and now I’m back in England. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”