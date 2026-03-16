Oxford fan ends beard challenge after 675-day penalty wait

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 16 - An Oxford United supporter has finally shaved his beard after the club were awarded their first penalty in 675 days, ending a charity challenge that had lasted almost two years.

Gary Hudson, known among fans as "Fred Big Ox", had vowed not to shave until the English Championship side were given another spot-kick. While he waited, he wore a yellow wig and blue beard at matches to raise money for a mental health charity.

Oxford had not been awarded a penalty since May 2024 when Cameron Brannagan scored in a 1-1 draw at Peterborough United in the League One promotion semi-finals.

The drought ended on Saturday at the Kassam Stadium when Brannagan converted a spot-kick in Oxford's 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Hudson celebrated by throwing the wig and beard into the air before shaving off his real facial hair live on BBC Radio on Monday morning.

"The funniest moment for me was when two of my friends came down to see me and walked straight past me and didn't realise it was with me without my beard on," Hudson said. REUTERS