Own goal hands Sudan fortunate win over Guinea at Cup of Nations

CASABLANCA – Sudan profited from a late own goal to beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations finals on Dec 28, picking up their first points of the tournament in Morocco.

Mohamed Eisa’s free kick in the 74th minute was cleared by Equatorial Guinea’s Luis Asue but struck teammate Saul Coco and ricocheted back past the despairing dive of goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Sudan joined Algeria and Burkina Faso, playing later in Rabat, on three points in Group E while Equatorial Guinea, the surprise packages of the last two Nations Cups, are on the brink of elimination after successive losses.

Sudan had an early opportunity to go ahead as Eisa had a stab at a loose ball close in but the fourth-minute effort went wide.

He had another narrow miss with a shot in the 60th minute that was goal-bound and beat Owono, only to be blocked just short of the goal line by Equatorial Guinea defender Esteban Orozco.

Equatorial Guinea’s Pedro Obiang had their two best chances of the first half at Stade Mohamed V but miscued an effort in front of goal before, on the stroke of half-time, heading onto the roof of the net with Sudan goalkeeper Monged Elneel out of position.

There was a lengthy delay in the first half when Elneel suffered a knock to the head and was checked for suspected concussion but he was able to continue.

Equatorial Guinea substitute Jose Nabil proved a handful for Sudan after coming on at half-time, while veteran striker Emilio Nsue had a late chance to equalise but hit his effort narrowly wide.

The small Spanish-speaking nation could be eliminated later on Sunday if Algeria and Burkina Faso draw in Rabat.

Equatorial Guinea knocked defending champions Algeria out of the 2021 finals and at the last tournament in the Ivory Coast they hammered the hosts 4-0 in the group stage. Ivory Coast squeaked into the knockout phase as the worst of four third-placed sides but went all the way to win their third title. REUTERS