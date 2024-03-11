Own goal hands Brighton 1-0 win over struggling Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 10, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 10, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Nicolas Dominguez in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - March 10, 2024 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs REUTERS
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 12:22 AM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 12:22 AM

BRIGHTON - A first-half own goal helped Brighton & Hove Albion stretch their Premier League unbeaten home streak to a club record-extending 12 matches as they beat relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The home side, who came into the contest off the back of three defeats across all competitions, were the better side throughout the first half and got the lead in the 29th minute after defender Andrew Omobamidele accidentally bundled the ball into his own net following a free-kick.

Forest looked to offer an immediate response when Divock Origi made a run on the right side of the box, but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Forest kept threatening Brighton's advantage after the interval, but ran out of time.

The Seagulls rise to eighth in the standings with 42 points from 28 matches, while Forest stay at 17th place, three points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games to go. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top