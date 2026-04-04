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One killed, dozens hurt as Peru stadium event goes awry

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An ambulance is seen at the entrance of the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium after an accident in the stands, where Alianza Lima's fans were cheering and waving flags for their team on the eve of the match against Universitario in the Peruvian capital on April 3, 2026.

An ambulance is seen at the entrance of the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium after an accident in the stands, where Alianza Lima's fans were cheering and waving flags for their team on the eve of the match against Universitario in the Peruvian capital on April 3, 2026.

PHOTO: AFP

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At least one person was killed and several injured on April 3 ahead of a derby match at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in the Peruvian capital, said club Alianza Lima, a day before it faces off against Universitario.

The club offered condolences and solidarity for the casualties, which the media said included 60 injured during a “flag‑waving event” at the stadium, popularly known as Matute.

“We are fully and transparently collaborating with the competent authorities,” the club added in its statement, vowing “total transparency” in helping to clarify the facts of an incident of which the cause was not immediately clear.

Alianza Lima ruled out any structural failures at the stadium, as did a fire official.

“Based on what has been assessed, no structure has been affected,” fire official Marco Pajuelo told news channel Canal N, saying an initial inspection showed no one had fallen into a pit. “There hasn’t been any debris.”

The April 4 match would proceed as planned, the Peruvian Professional Soccer League said.

“We will continue to work closely with the clubs and authorities to promote safe environments both inside and outside the stadiums,” it added in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.