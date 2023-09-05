Once the Sumo soccer warrior, EPL now faces a new challenge from Saudi Arabia

For the last few years, the European transfer window was simply not a fair contest. Imagine a sumo tournament where one wrestler is triple or even quadruple the size of the other competitors – the English Premier League (EPL) swaggered around like a monstrous Yokozuna, throwing its weight around at a cast of malnourished and often impoverished jonokuchi.

Your club wants to keep the player? How about we pay over his value and double his wages? It’s deadline day and you won’t have time to replace him? How about we offer more money then to move the deal?

Perhaps this summer the heavyweight champion met its match in the Saudi Pro League. But when the EPL giant looked at the new challenger – do you think he saw himself in the mirror?

For years, EPL teams have thrown bigger fees and higher pay around Europe and South America to build the greatest collection of talent anywhere in the world. Only Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain and occasionally Bayern Munich or Juventus have managed to compete – but even some of them sometimes struggle to match the financial might of a relatively lowly EPL club in the face of Uefa’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Now the clubs backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund are giving English clubs a taste of their own medicine. Meanwhile Jordan Henderson, erstwhile LGBTQ+ supporter, exchanged his allyship status in exchange for : £350,000 (S$596,900) per week tax free.

Some EPL clubs and supporters cried foul, to which the rest of Europe must have felt at least a touch of irony. Agents feel renewed, mid-range players see a pay day and Chelsea in particular saw light at the end of their own self-inflicted FFP tunnel.

While deadline day was somewhat quiet from the Saudi side, maybe that’s an ominous warning of the weeks ahead. While much has been made of the business so far this window, European clubs have been more fearful of what’s still to come as the Saudi Pro League deadline only expires on Thursday. Many player heads may still be turned in the days to come with clubs having no prospect to replace stars lured by the tax-free Riyal paychecks. Just as much of a mystery as the workings of the Saudi League, even that date itself is questioned – Fifa lists their deadline as Sept 20 while the league says it is Sept 7.

The Saudis did try to make one big splash on the last day of the window as Liverpool rebuffed an offer said to be in the region of £150 million for their talisman, Mo Salah. Even during the window, at such a late stage Liverpool faced the question all EPL teams will in the week (or three) ahead – what will you do with the money to replace a star player?

The truth is the majority of the players that the Saudi Pro League has attracted so far are cast members of the grand stage. Yes they got Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of his career, and a somewhat broken Neymar that attracted very little European attention. But they couldn’t yet land a clearly unhappy Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool’s resolve on Salah has not buckled yet. For now, they are taking good players from sides that pay average wages – see Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; and unwanted or squad players from the bigger teams – for this read Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane. But I wouldn’t bet against Salah being in Saudi by next summer and surely it’s only a matter of time until we see a £250 million bid for Erling Haaland or Kevin de Bruyne to move to the Middle East.

Will the Saudi experiment last? There’s no danger of it ending soon as this is all part of the bigger picture of Saudi investment in sports to diversify assets and, some would say, rebranding the nation state. What’s next? Expect to see these Saudi teams on the pre-season circuits against the big European teams, lots of talk around the Saudi league leaders buying spots in the European Champions League, and potentially a revisiting of the European Super League model with Saudi clubs in the mix.

For now, the EPL Yokozuna still stands as champion of the transfer window again this year – in fact, Todd Boehly’s Chelsea alone pretty much guaranteed that status – but he’s looking ominously at the hungry young pretender, who is already plotting a path to challenge for the transfer window titles of the future.