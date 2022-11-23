On The Ball: Ronaldo must now use Qatar 2022 to remind possible suitors of his worth

LONDON – The news was inevitable: Cristiano Ronaldo had left Manchester United for the second time.

Staging a World Cup mid-season means the club game never quite goes away. No matter what the likes of Gianni Infantino and Fifa may desire, club issues still overhang the tournament.

Ronaldo will kick off Portugal’s campaign against Ghana on Thursday as an unattached player, ties cut by mutual agreement, no further money changing hands. Qatar provides a stage to show his worth. Perhaps the myriad clubs Ronaldo said still wanted him during that chain-breaking interview with Piers Morgan will return to the table.

Tuesday was big for Premier League news. Pep Guardiola will stay on for two more seasons at Manchester City, as expected, while another story recently bubbling came to the boil. In a move not directly connected to the Ronaldo affair but perhaps a tacit admission that re-signing him was yet another decision made without any football sense, the Glazer family are willing to cash out the asset they have sweated since May 2005.

United, as with Liverpool earlier in November, are officially looking for investment but also open to a total buyout. The crosswinds of the football business have changed in recent times, as clubs owned by petrodollar states like City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle push to the top unencumbered by the limits American-owned clubs run as an investment must adhere to. Inflation and higher interest rates have also become problematic.

Perhaps the star of the tournament so far has been England’s Jude Bellingham, 19, with Borussia Dortmund. For Liverpool, long linked, or United to be able to afford Bellingham involves entering a bidding war with clubs where the sky is the limit. At City, Erling Haaland earns a reported £865,000 (S$1.42 million) per week.

Clearing Ronaldo off the decks, reportedly taking £500,000 per week, eases United’s finances, and the burden on Erik ten Hag, the manager, said not to have spoken to Ronaldo since the Morgan interview. United’s slow improvements this season have come in spite of Ronaldo, and now that process can be accelerated without him.