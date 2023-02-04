On The Ball: Pep in unfamiliar territory as Blues splash the cash

LONDON – These are unusual times for Pep Guardiola. Like the rest of the Premier League, the Manchester City manager could only watch as Chelsea lavished £323.3 million (S$520.4 million) on new talent in January, trebling the record winter transfer window spend set by Newcastle United just a year ago.

The word from Chelsea’s executives is that may not be the end of their recruitment. City, previously the club with the deepest pockets, and according to club accounts, the highest revenue, now have two clubs in Chelsea and Newcastle ready to spend similar amounts to the outlay that made City the dominant force in English football.