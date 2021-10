LONDON - The soundtrack to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's post-match interview consisted of songs about him, plucked from the 1990s, serenading a sometimes beleaguered manager.

Manchester United had been booed off at half-time against Atalanta on Wednesday (Oct 20) but their comeback win showed support for Solskjaer remains: among a hardcore section of match-going fans as well as in the boardroom.