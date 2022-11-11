On The Ball: Howe’s stock soaring while Potter’s reputation takes a wobble

LONDON – Doubts are beginning to circle Graham Potter at Chelsea, while, at Newcastle, Eddie Howe’s stock has never been higher. The foremost English managers around these days, both strong candidates to replace Gareth Southgate as national team manager should he step down after the World Cup, meet on Saturday.

If Potter is wobbling, there is mitigation. He inherited a club in flux, mopping its brow after the defenestration of the Roman Abramovich regime, before embarking on a trolley dash of summer spending before the new ownership, helmed by Todd Boehly, then sacked Thomas Tuchel.

A manager who works methodically, and who was a slow burner at Brighton, is at a club where the pressure remains high, despite that change of ownership. Losing to his former club 4-1 a fortnight ago saw Potter admit he can look like “an idiot” when his tactics go wrong. Last week, Arsenal came to Stamford Bridge and won 1-0, though that scoreline did not reflect how well-beaten Chelsea were by the opposition pressing them to distraction.

Losing midweek in the Carabao Cup to Manchester City with a reserve team was no disgrace but was also unhelpful. Newcastle, in third place, and looking good for it, can sign off for the World Cup by issuing a blow to a rival for Champions League qualification, currently in seventh.

Newcastle’s last Premier League visit to London saw them land a statement victory at Tottenham, where a 2-1 scoreline flattered Antonio Conte’s team. Miguel Almiron is the Paraguayan who Jack Grealish drunkenly, unfavourably compared himself to during City’s title celebrations last summer. Grealish can only now dream of being in the form Almiron is in. “Miggy”, as he is known, has scored seven goals in his last seven league matches.

Howe’s opening months as Magpies manager a year ago saw struggle, pulling them from the relegation battle only once they had spent £100 million (S$162 million) on transfers in January. That a similar sum was spent in the summer further aided Howe. For many, the money coming from a human rights-abusing regime in Saudi Arabia tarnishes Newcastle’s success.

It is a subject Howe all but refuses to discuss, though he regularly points out the likes of Almiron, Callum Wilson, in England’s World Cup squad, and midfielder Sean Longstaff were all at the club when he arrived.

Those players have undoubtedly been improved by having Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, Sven Botman in defence and Nick Pope in goal, all expensive signings but Howe has gelled a team that is compelling to watch, and put Southampton to the sword, winning 4-1, last week.

Potter hopes similar patience in him can pay off. His ideas can confound, including an experiment with Raheem Sterling at wing-back, but players like Conor Gallagher, another Qatar call-up for England, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, have made visible improvements.

Howe and Newcastle have become an example for Chelsea to follow. Losing to them on Saturday could mean Potter spends the season chasing their tails.