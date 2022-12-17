On The Ball: Globalisation and sound structure the key to finalists’ success

It helps both World Cup finalists to call upon generational talents in Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe yet both have supporting casts of genuine depth.
Sunday’s final in Doha sees Europe’s prime talent factory take on their South American equivalent.
