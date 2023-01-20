Casemiro’s absence a test for United

Twice on the touchline at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag very visibly shook his head. As Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise whipped in a superb last-minute free kick to put Manchester United’s winning run to an end, the United manager smirked in realisation.

Probably the greater damage had been done earlier when, after Bruno Fernandes failed to track Wilfried Zaha’s run, Casemiro was forced to sacrifice himself to a yellow card, a fifth of the season. He will thus miss Sunday’s showdown at Arsenal.