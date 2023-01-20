On The Ball

Casemiro’s absence a test for United

John Brewin

Casemiro has racked up two goals and three assists for United despite being a defensive midfielder. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
30 sec ago
Published
27 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Twice on the touchline at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag very visibly shook his head. As Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise whipped in a superb last-minute free kick to put Manchester United’s winning run to an end, the United manager smirked in realisation.

Probably the greater damage had been done earlier when, after Bruno Fernandes failed to track Wilfried Zaha’s run, Casemiro was forced to sacrifice himself to a yellow card, a fifth of the season. He will thus miss Sunday’s showdown at Arsenal. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top