On The Ball: Calm the key if Arteta and Gunners are to continue firing

Against Newcastle, the Arsenal express came to a halt. In Jan 3’s eventually goalless battle of the Premier League’s first versus third teams, Eddie Howe’s team cut off Arsenal’s flow by defending with zeal and also some high-end gamesmanship.

The ball was in play for just 53 minutes, eight minutes short of the season’s average, and when just five minutes came up as the time added on, Mikel Arteta exploded on the touchline.