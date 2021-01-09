On the Ball: Brilliant Kane-Son pair may not be enough to fulfil Spurs' goals

In 2017, Pep Guardiola irritated Tottenham. It may have been meant as a compliment when he branded them "the Harry Kane team" but it sounded like he was saying they were a one-man team. Perhaps, however, he was half-right. Now they are the Kane and Son side. Not defensively, where Jose Mourinho's commitment to the collective has made them an effective unit.

But in attack. Spurs have scored 29 league goals. Kane and Son Heung-min have 22 of those; in 13 cases, one has provided the assist for the other. If they will prove a record-breaking double act, the reliance of them nevertheless looks dangerous. Kane and Son have scored 76 percent of Tottenham's goals, a higher percentage than a pair at any other club. Spurs' next marksman is Tanguy Ndombele, whose two goals put him on course to finish the season with 4.75.

And, apart from being mathematically impossible, that is a problem. Because, no matter how potent the two main men are, every successful side requires a third scorer. Sometimes he is a goalscoring midfielder, sometimes a winger, sometimes a substitute striker, but there is invariably someone else chipping in.

Champions offer a guide. With wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leading the way for Liverpool's inverted forward line, the striker Roberto Firmino was their third highest scorer last season with nine. No one else got more than five, but even that was rare.

In 2017-18, Manchester City had four players in double figures for league goals, plus David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne on nine and eight. The following year, seven players got at least six. Go back a generation and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was Manchester United's 12-goal third top scorer in 1998-99 when largely a substitute.

Even among surprise winners who depended upon two men, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, Leicester's 2015-16 champions benefited from six each from Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki. And while Spurs' initial aim involves a return to the Champions League, Chelsea finished fourth last year with five players getting at least seven; United were third with four on eight or more.

Could a combination of a fine defensive record and two Golden Boot contenders compensate for a lack of alternative scorers? History suggests not. So does Mourinho. Steven Bergwijn is the third of the front three, a diligent defender and a man who has not struck in 27 appearances. "We need him to score goals," Mourinho has said. Lucas Moura has been potent for him in the Europa League, but not the Premier League.

Obviously, the role of the third scorer seemed destined for Gareth Bale. But injuries have given him a bit-part role, Mourinho has marginalised Dele Alli, who got 22 in 2016-17, the much improved Ndombele has never been prolific and Giovani Lo Celso scored far more for Real Betis than Spurs.

They are six candidates for the role of the third scorer. In theory, Spurs have more firepower than most. In practice, and with Mourinho's safety-first tactics, they only have two finishers. And brilliant as Kane and Son are, that might not be enough to realise their ambitions.