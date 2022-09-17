On The Ball: Arsenal fans 'trust the process' after a booming start

LONDON - Mikel Arteta regularly asks Arsenal players, officials and fans alike to "trust the process". That catchphrase has been used for and against the Spaniard during his near-three years in charge.

With Arsenal top of the Premier League ahead of Saturday's games, having won five of six matches, Arteta has buy-in from fans and insider alike. An enforced and unplanned two-week break, forced by the cancellation of two games after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, followed defeat at Manchester United. That has given Arsenal time to regroup, though Sunday's high noon kick-off at Brentford also comes ahead of a two-week international break.