On the Ball: After outburst, Ronaldo’s time at United is almost certainly over

The final decision on what Manchester United do with Cristiano Ronaldo will come down to Joel Glazer. Considering that Ronaldo, in his interview with Piers Morgan, tabloid newspaper editor turned TV interviewer, made sure to heavily criticise the club’s owners, the Glazer family, makes the decision easy enough, even if cancelling a contract worth £500,000 (S$813,300) a week may be costly. The feeling appears mutual.

As it stands, United’s public line is that they await the “full facts” on Ronaldo’s interview, to be broadcast in full over Wednesday and Thursday night on a channel called Talk TV. Owned by Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, it is a channel notorious for registering viewing figures close to zero. Getting Ronaldo has been a different story and by drip-feeding the interview since Sunday, with Morgan the arch self-publicist, it has made for an uncomfortable week for the Manchester United family.