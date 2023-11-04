On Kigali’s pitches, young footballers dream of a career in Europe

KIGALI – A six-by-eight feet concrete room houses all of Sharif Cyubahiro’s belongings. Clothes and bags are packed into a cardboard box, sitting alongside worn boots, sneakers and notebooks imprinted with pictures of football stars.

Organised neatly, these items surround a straw mat and mattress that Sharif, 16, sleeps on.

Since 2022, he has been living within the office premises of Umuri Foundation, a charity organisation offering talented youths opportunities to play football, in the Rukiri district of Kigali, Rwanda.

Sharif, like many young Rwandans, aspires to become a professional footballer in Europe.

“I prefer to stay in the office. I go to trainings with my friends and I feel at home. It’s very fun,” he said.

“That’s why I plan to stay here to make my own life, my own career. Then after this, I want to play abroad in Europe.”

Sharif was born in the city of Nyanza, about a two-hour drive away from the capital Kigali, where he fell in love with football.

He practised every day, kicking a ball around sandy fields with two plastic bottles used as a makeshift goal. Until his father emigrated to Uganda and left their family behind.

Then nine, Sharif relocated to Kigali to continue pursuing his football dream. While living with his aunt’s family, Sharif trialled for football academies and eventually found one, Top Kids Gikondo, willing to train him for free.

But Sharif’s aunt did not approve.

“They told me football is for kids living on the streets, kids who are not educated. It is a very bad image for them,” said the right-back. “They told me if I want to keep playing football, I need to leave their home.”

And so Sharif did, when Umuri founder Jimmy Mulisa offered him a way out after witnessing his precocious footballing ability on a scouting trip in 2022.

Mulisa, 39, who is also the Rwanda national team assistant coach, said: “Sharif would have ended up living on the streets. I saw a player who had potential.

“So I asked him to come here where he can play with our team in the Third Division and at least he has food to eat and a place to stay.”