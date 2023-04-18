On-fire Erling Haaland will show Bayern Munich what they are missing

BERLIN – When Erling Haaland takes the field for Manchester City in Munich on Wednesday, the Norwegian striker will face the club who tried to sell the farm to buy him but failed.

Bayern Munich’s late Champions League quarter-final, first-leg capitulation in Manchester last week means the six-time winners will need to overcome a 3-0 deficit.

They will also be up against an impressive Haaland, who set up a goal and scored another to put City on course for the semi-finals.

While Haaland’s flurry likely sunk Bayern’s Champions League hopes then and there, the seeds for their struggles were planted late last season, when they tried and failed to sign the Norwegian.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was not alone in his desire to sign Haaland, but his open courting of the player put noses out of joint, particularly that of star striker Robert Lewandowski.

In 2021, a clip emerged of Salihamidzic on the sidelines of a Bayern-Borussia Dortmund clash, speaking with an assistant coach after Haaland scored twice in seven minutes.

“How good is Haaland? He’s a machine. I’ll call his agent tomorrow.”

In that match, Haaland had given Dortmund a 2-0 lead, Bayern fought back to win 4-2 – thanks to a Lewandowski hat-trick.

Bayern’s pursuit of the 22-year-old affected Lewandowski, whose camp said he felt slighted by their failure to offer him a longer-term deal, seemingly distracted by chasing Haaland.

The Pole had scored more than 40 goals for Bayern in seven straight seasons, with a remarkable 344 goals in 375 appearances.

Ultimately, Bayern’s wandering eye cost them both Haaland and Lewandowski.

Haaland – who later said he “felt sorry” for Lewandowski, calling Bayern’s treatment “disrespectful” – left the Bundesliga altogether.