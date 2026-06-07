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Omitted by France, Eduardo Camavinga goes to US for course at Harvard

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Eduardo Camavinga attended a course in entertainment and sport at Harvard Business School.

Eduardo Camavinga attended a course in entertainment and sport at Harvard Business School.

PHOTOS: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA/INSTAGRAM

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MADRID - Even though Eduardo Camavinga was left out of France’s World Cup squad he was at hand when Les Bleus arrived at their Masachusetts base, taking a brief course at Harvard University.

Midfielder Camavinga came off the bench to play 49 minutes of the last World Cup final as France lost on penalties to Argentina.

He won the last of his 29 France in a friendly in March.

Yet, at 23, was omitted by coach Didier Deschamps this time after finishing the chaotic season at Real Madrid mostly on the bench.

He used the free time to attend a course in entertainment and sport at Harvard Business School.

“A few days of learning, listening and growing,” he posted on June 6 on Instagram, below a photo of him at Harvard.

The university, in Cambridge, a suburb of Boston, is 8km from the campus of Bentley University, in Waltham, which the French squad are using as a World Cup base.

Les Bleus arrived during the week while Camavinga was studying, and play their opening game of the World Cup against Senegal on June 16. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.