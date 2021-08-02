Olympics: Canada shock USA 1-0 in women's football semis

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The United States fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to Canada in the semi-finals of the women's Olympic football tournament on Monday (Aug 2) with Jessie Fleming grabbing the winner with a 75th minute penalty.

That was the Canadians first shot on goal and arrived after a video assistant referee review.

It is the first time they have beaten their neighbours since March 2001 and only the fourth victory in 62 meetings between both countries.

The US have now played five matches in Japan and failed to score in three of them.

Canada will face the winner of the other semi-final between Australia and Sweden, played later on Monday, for the gold medal on Friday. The US will contest the bronze medal play-off on Thursday.