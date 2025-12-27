Oliver Glasner meets Thomas Frank – A tale of two sought-after managers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner reacting during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion in November.

Crystal Palace had a miraculous 2025.

Winning the FA Cup in May, beating mighty Manchester City, was a dream realised, the first major trophy in the south London club’s history.

That was followed by collecting the Community Shield, to complete a summer of reverie for the club currently in eighth place of the English Premier League, but just three points from a top-four spot.

Behind the scenes, there was trouble afoot, uncertainty underpinning the successes.

With American businessman John Textor, a serial collector of clubs, being co-owner meant, after lengthy wrangling, because of his involvement with Lyon, Palace were shunted from the Europa League and into the Conference League.

Nottingham Forest were meanwhile swopped over into the Europa tournament. Textor, who sold his Palace shares, has a close relationship with Evangelos Marinakis, the Forest owner, to add further murk to a complicated affair.

Steve Parish, the co-owner and chairman of Palace, is the club’s true power broker and has spoken glowingly of the man behind the glory, manager Oliver Glasner, currently one of the hottest properties in football.

“I mean we would love to keep Oliver, we’re building something,” Parish said in October. “I think for Oliver it’s about the conditions being right.”

Glasner, a straight talker, has been explicit about his problem with Palace, not a wealthy club, doing transfers late in the market, and selling off stars.

Eberechi Eze, pivotal in those Wembley wins, was cashed out to Arsenal.

Marc Guehi looked headed for Liverpool, only for that deal to be pulled, with the suggestion that the defender’s departure would have been followed by the club’s Austrian coach.

Guehi, who has not signed a new contract, could instead depart this summer.

Those Palace fans who kept their smartphones on at Christmas will have had their dinner spoiled by an alert announcing Glasner, 51, has no intention of signing a new contract.

Depending on what happens with elite clubs across Europe this season, he may soon have the pick of destinations.

On Dec 28, in Tottenham Hotspur’s Thomas Frank, Glasner meets a manager who last season had a similar surfeit of options.

The Dane was a hot contender for the Manchester United job that eventually went to Ruben Amorim.

He departed Brentford, the club where he was a convincing, much-admired frontman, as the pragmatic choice to replace the idealistic, stubborn Ange Postecoglou.

Frank’s assimilation into Tottenham has been rather less than an unqualified success.

Spurs entered Christmas in 14th, a most Brentford position, with fans unhappy at a team devoid of creativity.

That their manager has taken time to bed in at his previous clubs falls short of credible mitigation at a club of high demands.

While outsiders smirk at such pretensions from a club with just two English top-flight league titles, the response is that Spurs fans pay among the highest ticket prices around.

When such big jobs come on the market, dysfunction is usually in train, as Amorim found in Manchester.

Not everyone can inherit a squad as strong as Arne Slot did at Liverpool, though even that eventually turned sour.

A flavour of the month may soon lose its taste. Glasner beware? Still, Palace will miss him when he’s gone.