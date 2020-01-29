Ole wants to mirror 'miracle in paris'

LONDON • Everyone wrote off Manchester United before they travelled to Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash last February.

However, not only did they overturn a two-goal deficit at the Parc des Princes, they progressed without the likes of key players, notably Paul Pogba, who was banned.

Having masterminded the "Miracle in Paris", Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side can pull off a similar comeback against Manchester City - provided they put in a "perfect performance".

United trail 3-1 from the first leg of their League Cup semi-final as they travel to the Etihad today and while the manager conceded it will be an uphill battle against the holders, the fact that the Red Devils have defied the odds before gives him confidence.

At his pre-match press conference yesterday, Solskjaer said: "Now we've got to go into the memory bank and think PSG because we've done it against good teams before and it gives us some hope.

"The game in December (United won 2-1 at City in the Premier League) of course gives us hope that we can do something there.

"To win with two goals against such a good team away from home, for us, it's not about away goals, we just need to score two more than them (to get to the final at Wembley on March 1)."

Pogba will again be missing today, as will Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcus Rashford, while Nemanja Matic is a doubt.

Other than the quintet, the United manager has pretty much a full squad to pick from ahead of their clash with Pep Guardiola's men.

United fans, however, have been desperate for new recruits to come through the Old Trafford door, with the transfer window closing on Friday.

But reports that Genk midfielder Sander Berge had yesterday arrived for a medical check-up were wide of the mark and Solskjaer also revealed there had been no movement pertaining to the possible signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

He said: "I haven't got any updates for you on transfers, it was a waste (of a question), I gave you the option. I haven't got anything to say now, my mind is on the game.

"We've got players here we're working hard to get back as well and if there is something out there, then the club are pursuing that and looking at it.

"It's difficult. I can't remember how many good ones we've brought in January (before)... Henrik (Larsson) was good, Nemanja (Vidic) and Patrice (Evra)... It's hard, very hard, the clubs don't want to lose their best players."

Should United fail to bring in anyone this month, then they will be counting on Alexis Sanchez, who is on a season-long loan at Inter Milan, to possibly revitalise his career under Solskjaer.

The Chile forward has made only seven appearances for the Serie A side across all competitions due to injuries. On Sanchez returning to the club in the summer, the Norwegian added: "Alexis will come back and prove us all wrong."

