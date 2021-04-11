On The Ball

Ole is the antidote to Jose's negativity

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's (far left) upbeat demeanour and almost naive optimism renders him the endearing opposite of Jose Mourinho. PHOTOS: REUTERS
  • Published
    3 min ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reach a minor milestone before the end of the season. His 145th game in charge of Manchester United will make him their longest-serving manager since Alex Ferguson. To put it another way, it will take him one past Jose Mourinho.

Twenty-eight months into his reign, Solskjaer's appeal still lies partly in the fact he is not Mourinho. In his caretaker reign, he defined himself in part as the anti-Mourinho, an antidote to the toxic negativity the Portuguese produced. His upbeat demeanour, almost naive optimism and love of all things United rendered him the endearing opposite of his predecessor.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 11, 2021, with the headline 'Ole is the antidote to Jose's negativity'. Subscribe
