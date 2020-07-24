Ole insists tired side will be fully ready

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vowed that his team will be "100 per cent fresh" for Sunday's final Premier League game at Leicester as they look to secure a Champions League spot amid a hectic schedule.

United, beaten 3-1 by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday, looked tired in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw against West Ham, the fourth match in nine days for Solskjaer's side.

"We've not been dealt the best of hands with the recovery times in the last couple of weeks," the Norwegian said after United's 10th match in 33 days.

"That's how it is, but we've got three days now... the extra day before Sunday will make us 100 per cent fresh. We've given ourselves a great opportunity. We wanted to give ourselves the chance to head there and get into the Champions League by beating them. Now, we'd be okay with a draw, but we'll be going there to win."

The fifth-placed Foxes, on 62 points, will have had seven days to prepare to leapfrog United, who are third (63), above Chelsea on goal difference.

United were well below their best against West Ham and fell behind following a lapse of concentration from midfielder Paul Pogba.

Declan Rice's free kick just before half-time was smashed straight at the Frenchman, who instinctively stuck up his arms to protect his face. Despite Pogba dropping to the turf as though he had been hit in the head, the video assistant referee (VAR) confirmed the handball.

Michail Antonio took the spot-kick, sending David de Gea the wrong way for his sixth goal in three games. While Pogba apologised in the dressing room at half-time, former United defender and pundit Gary Neville was not in a forgiving mood. He told Sky Sports: "It's rubbish from him, rubbish... it's embarrassing."

Pogba's former United teammate Patrice Evra was also critical of the 27-year-old. "All United fans would like to see Paul bleeding even if the ball broke his nose," said the Sky Sports pundit. "It is difficult to forgive Paul on this one."

Forward Mason Greenwood saved Pogba's blushes, striking after the interval to extend United's unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches. Solskjaer will also have been relieved there were no costly mistakes from de Gea after the goalkeeper retained his place despite making two embarrassing errors against Chelsea.

But the latest challenge will be to revitalise his sluggish side.

No player epitomised United's tiredness like talisman Bruno Fernandes, who has played 869 out of a maximum 930 minutes since football resumed from a coronavirus-enforced break. The Portuguese had one shot at goal - a dip from his previous average of 3.5 per 90 minutes - and lost the ball uncharacteristically on numerous occasions following poor touches. He recorded just five high-intensity sprints, having averaged 13 per 90 minutes in United's other league games since the restart, reported Sky Sports.

1

More point Manchester United need in their last Premier League game at Leicester City on Sunday to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Yet, in a sign that Solskjaer does not have ample faith in his back-up players, he made only two of five possible substitutions.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone back to his favoured XI," Neville added. "They're just not having the best of nights. Physically, they just don't look anywhere near it."

Of Solskjaer's front five of Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, only Rashford was replaced.

"We wanted to have scorers out there," Solskjaer said. "We know Bruno, Paul, Mason, Anthony, they can create a goal in any second."

West Ham's point put them on 38 and ensured the 15th-placed side are certain to avoid relegation.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE