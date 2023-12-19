Old heads lead Fluminense into Club World Cup final

JEDDAH – Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz credited his side’s experience for riding out an Al Ahly storm to reach the final of the Club World Cup with a 2-0 win on Dec 18.

Two goals in the final 20 minutes in Jeddah by Jhon Arias – from the penalty spot – and then John Kennedy carried the Brazilians into the Dec 22 final against Champions League winners Manchester City or Japanese side Urawa Reds.

Al Ahly were left to rue a number of missed chances as the African champions failed to find a way past 43-year-old Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio.

But he was not the only veteran to shine for the Copa Libertadores champions.

At the age of 40, Felipe Melo became the oldest outfield player in Club World Cup history, while ex-Real Madrid captain Marcelo, 35, won the decisive penalty.

Former Brazil international Ganso, 34, and striker German Cano, 35, also played their part.

“Did the age of our players help? I think it absolutely did,” said Diniz, who has combined his roles as Fluminense boss with a spell as interim Brazil coach.

“Marcelo was decisive, especially for the penalty.”

Marcelo also believes it is a mix of youth and experience that has led Fluminense to an all-time high in 2023 as they won the Copa Libertadores for the first time.

“They call us the 40-somethings, but we aim to help the younger players with this experience,” said the left-back.

“I think it is this mix of young players and experience that has helped Fluminense a lot.”

The last 10 Club World Cups have been won by European sides.

But if the gulf is growing between Europe’s elite and the rest of the world at club level, the gap between South America’s best and the rest of the world has narrowed significantly.

Twice in the past three years, the Copa Libertadores winners have failed to qualify for the final and Fluminense could easily have followed suit.

Al Ahly had dumped out a star-studded Al-Ittihad featuring Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho on their home patch in the previous round.

And roared on by thousands of travelling fans from just across the Red Sea, they were the more energetic and enterprising side throughout, but they met a determined Fluminense side.

“We should have conceded goals, they played really well and our goalkeeper saved us several times,” added Diniz.

“But we have a very strong characteristic – we never give up.” AFP