Ogbonna's header sinks Everton on Moyes' return

LIVERPOOL • West Ham manager David Moyes enjoyed a winning return to Everton as Angelo Ogbonna's header sealed a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park yesterday.

The Scot spent 11 years in charge of the Merseyside club from 2002 to 2013 and is still regarded fondly by Everton fans. But his relationship with Everton's current boss Rafael Benitez is less cordial after the Spaniard irritated Moyes by labelling the Toffees a small club during his time at Liverpool.

Benitez apologised for that comment after his controversial appointment as Everton boss in the close season. But, with that spat in mind, Moyes may well have taken extra satisfaction from a victory that moved the Hammers above Everton in the Premier League.

Ogbonna said the three points earned was a positive reaction after last Sunday's 2-1 reversal to Brentford. He told Sky Sports: "It was a totally hard game, but the players in the middle of the park, like Tomas (Soucek) and Declan (Rice), played fantastically. They helped us to keep a clean sheet."

Benitez was unbeaten in his last nine league meetings with teams managed by Moyes, winning five in a row before this encounter.

That run came to an abrupt end as Italian Ogbonna headed home with 16 minutes to play, extending West Ham's unbeaten away streak in all competitions this term.

The east Londoners have won five of the six games on their travels, while Everton slumped to their first home defeat this season.

Ogbonna said: "We want to challenge the teams at the top. Everything comes from the performance and today we can't complain about our performance. We won all the second balls in the middle of the park. We were unbelievable, that's why we had our chance here."

The Toffees should have been buoyed by an impressive 1-1 draw at Manchester United in their last match before the international break. But they made a slow start as West Ham held almost 80 per cent of the ball in the early stages.

Hammers forward Said Benrahma fired over from long range before Pablo Fornals' goal-bound volley was blocked.

Demarai Gray has made a good start following his move to Everton and the winger left Ogbonna trailing in his wake before whipping over a low cross that Alex Iwobi should have converted.

29 Since David Moyes' first game back in charge at West Ham in January 2020, the Hammers have scored more goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League (29, excluding penalties) than any other side.

Everton's Andros Townsend danced his way to the byeline for a cross that Abdoulaye Doucoure headed narrowly wide.

Moyes' men thought they had taken the lead when Jarrod Bowen's shot was pushed out by Jordan Pickford for Soucek to net the rebound, but the Czech midfielder was correctly ruled offside.

Spaniard Fornals curled just wide from a good position late in the first half.

Townsend carried a threat for Everton on the flanks and his cross was glanced inches wide by Salomon Rondon soon after the interval. A scrappy game of few clear chances at last produced a goal in the 74th minute.

Everton felt aggrieved as they appealed in vain for a foul on Pickford by Michail Antonio in an aerial challenge that resulted in a corner. From that set piece, Italy defender Ogbonna rose highest to glance his header past the England goalkeeper.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE