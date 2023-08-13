Odsonne Edouard scores as Palace spoil Sheffield's Premier League return

SHEFFIELD, England - A second-half strike from Odsonne Edouard was enough to earn Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday, spoiling the hosts’ return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

United started brightly and almost took the lead in the ninth minute through William Osula’s long-range effort, but Palace grew into the game and broke the deadlock in the 49th minute when Edouard turned Jordan Ayew’s cross into the net.

“(Edouard) should take confidence,” Palace manager Roy Hodgson told reporters.

“His performance throughout the game was really good in every respect. He held the ball up well and he was a target for us when we wanted to play the ball forward. He had a very good game.”

Palace’s Ayew put in a solid performance on the right wing but Jeffrey Schlupp had little impact from the left, playing in place of the departed Wilfried Zaha, who signed for Galatasaray last month.

Ayew and Joachim Andersen both had efforts saved by the Sheffield goalkeeper in the second half as Palace had the better chances, but despite enjoying the bulk of the possession the visitors were unable to extend their lead.

They did hold on to take home the three points, with the win likely to have lifted the atmosphere in Palace’s dressing room after they were forced to contend with off-field issues in the build-up to the match.

Following the London club’s team announcement on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, out-of-favour goalkeeper Vicente Guaita replied to the post saying: “Where is my name? So how can I play for Palace?“

Guaita has made 149 appearances for Palace in the Premier League but lost his place in the starting line-up to Sam Johnstone this year, with manager Roy Hodgson saying in July that the Spanish keeper was looking to leave the club.