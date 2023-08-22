Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal 1-0 win at Palace

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Crystal Palace's Sam Johnston. PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

LONDON - Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s penalty secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Monday after the visitors finished with 10 men following Takehiro Tomiyasu’s sending off for two yellow cards.

The Gunners dominated possession in the first half but it took until the 53rd minute for them to take the lead after Eddie Nketiah was upended in the box by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Odegaard slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Arsenal looked set to cruise to victory but Palace were thrown a lifeline when two bookings in eight second-half minutes saw Tomiyasu sent off, forcing Mikel Arteta’s side onto the back foot for much of the rest of the game.

Arteta made a number of defensive substitutions to ensure that his side hung on for a win that lifted them to third in the table on six points, behind leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and champions Manchester City on goal difference. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ‘big worries’ about players’ health as casualty list grows
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber ‘gutted’ at facing lengthy layoff with knee injury

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top