S’pore’s only Olympic footballer ‘Twinkletoes’ Chia Boon Leong dies at 97

SINGAPORE – Chia Boon Leong, the only Singaporean footballer to play at the Olympics, died on Tuesday. He was 97.

Nicknamed Twinkletoes for his deft footwork and ball control, Chia was one of the region’s most skilful players in the 1940s and 1950s, and played for China at the 1948 London Games in a 4-0 loss to Turkey.

Two other Singaporeans – defender Chua Boon Lay at Berlin 1936 and goalkeeper Chu Chee Seng at London 1948 – had been part of the China team at the Olympics, but never played.

Born on Jan 1, 1925, Chia grew up in Pasir Panjang, where his father – philanthropist Chia Yew Siang – had a sprawling compound and a lane named after him. There, he started playing five-a-side games with a tennis ball on a sandy pitch.

He attended Pasir Panjang English School and then Raffles Institution, and was already a promising footballer, although he was often told he was too short at 1.6m.

But Chia ignored the critics and as a founding member of Pasir Panjang Rovers in 1938, he would later grow with the team and help them win the Singapore Amateur Football Association League a decade later.

His Twinkletoes monicker actually came from Gothenburg’s coach John Mahon later on in 1951 when the Swedish team came to play friendly matches in Singapore.

He had told his team to “watch that little fellow with the twinkling feet, he works hard, dribbles hard, and is outstanding both in attack and defence”.

With the Singapore team, Chia won a hat-trick of Malaysia Cup finals from 1950 to 1952, scoring in the 2-0 victory over Penang, before being part of the Lions 6-0 thumping of Perak and 3-2 win over Penang again.

His bonus for the first of their treble was “$10 and a celebratory dinner back in Singapore”.

But the most memorable moment of his football career came in 1947 when he played for the Lien Hwa – a Chinese selection side - that toured Asia for 42 days, played 23 games and won 16. Chia was the only player to feature in every match as he finished as the topscorer.