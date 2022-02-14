Obituary: Former national football coach Yap Boon Chuan remembered as no-nonsense fatherly figure

SINGAPORE - In his roles as a lecturer, coach and administrator, former national football coach Yap Boon Chuan always came across as a no-nonsense figure, but who was also fatherly and kind.

And it is these characteristics that his many students and colleagues remember him by.

Yap, believed to be in his early 90s, died on Sunday (Feb 13) night. The Straits Times understands he had not been well for some time.

In the football scene, he is best known for leading Singapore to fourth place at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok. It remains the Republic's best Asiad finish.

Striker Andy Yeo, who was part of the team, recalled Yap was a strict coach who implemented a rigorous fitness regimen when he took charge just three months before the Games.

Yeo, 75, said: "He wanted perfection and he wanted results. We did a lot of weights training and a lot of running but at the end of the day, we were super fit.

"That helped us a lot at the Asian Games because the teams like Thailand, (South) Vietnam and Japan were very strong. It taught us to be disciplined and he would also participate in training with us."

The fitness training paid off as the team had to play four games in four days, when they beat the likes of South Vietnam and Thailand to reach the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Burma. The Republic then lost 2-0 to Japan in the bronze-medal match.

After stepping down as national coach in 1971, Yap remained in the football scene, serving in roles within the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) such as chairman of the referees committee and technical committee.

Although he held high-ranking positions, Yap did not impose his ideas on others, said former national coach Jita Singh, who led Singapore to Malaysia Cup glory in 1980.

Describing Yap as a forthcoming and astute person, he said: "Sometimes, you need to discuss something with someone but at the end of the day, it's your decision. He reinforced my belief in this.

"We used to discuss the team and if I had any problems with the boys, I would consult him. He may suggest something but it was up to me.

"He was someone who supported what I believed in and that gave me more confidence that what I was doing was right."