NWSL announces record broadcast deal to start in 2024

NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has agreed a four-year media deal with broadcasters ESPN, CBS, Prime Sports and Scripps' ION Network, the league said on Thursday.

The NWSL described the deal, worth a reported $60 million annually, as the "largest media investment in women's sports history", promising "record-breaking distribution and revenue" for the top-flight American league.

"These partners here believe in our future," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman told reporters. "We are resetting the standards by which women's sports can be valued and we're so excited to continue to demonstrate the proof of concept."

The agreement begins in 2024 and 118 matches will be shared out across the four platforms, with CBS set to air the championship match annually in prime time.

"This agreement further strengthens our leadership position as the home for women’s sports," Rosalyn Durant, ESPN's executive vice president for programming and acquisitions, said.

Viewership for the league has been steadily climbing and Thursday's announcement came after record ratings around the globe for this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 2024 NWSL will include two expansion teams, Bay FC and the Utah Royals. REUTERS

