Nuno curses injury luck

LONDON • Tottenham could be without nine first-team members for their English Premier League home game with Chelsea tomorrow.

Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura were both added to Spurs' growing injury list on Thursday, after the wing duo limped out of their disappointing 2-2 Europa Conference League opening draw with Rennes in France.

They join Son Heung-min and Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon on the treatment table, while Japhet Tanganga is unavailable due to suspension after being red-carded against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Giovani lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez are also still quarantining and training in Croatia.

The trio defied Premier League guidelines and travelled to South America for World Cup qualifiers last week and their availability for the Blues clash remains unclear.

Loic Bade's own goal had given the visitors the lead, but Flavien Tait equalised and Gaetan Laborde put the hosts ahead in the 72nd minute, before substitute Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised for a share of the spoils in Brittany.

Afterwards, Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo cursed his side's "terrible" luck with injuries, saying: "It feels painful, it feels really bad. They are being taken care of by the medical department, but it's been tough. I must be honest.

"They are a hard team to play and it is not easy to analyse the game - we had a lot of players out of position."

The result pleased the Rennes supporters who, frustrated at recent performances, had unfurled a giant banner before kick-off with the message in English: "Are you ready to fight?"

Finishing in the top four and returning to the Champions League after two consecutive years out has to take priority for Spurs.

But, while the inaugural Europa Conference League is Uefa's third-tier competition, they would be wise not to neglect it entirely, as it still offers a realistic route to silverware for a club who have won nothing since the League Cup in 2008.

"This is football and we know it's a moment we have to overcome," Nuno said.

In the slimmed-down Europa League - the competition has been pared down to accommodate the Conference League - Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli salvaged a 2-2 opening draw at Leicester. The Foxes were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Wilfred Ndidi was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Leicester, who reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season, got off to a great start with Ayoze Perez firing home at the back post after just nine minutes.

Harvey Barnes' excellent finish doubled their lead but the visitors responded in the final quarter through Osimhen.

"The crime isn't giving away the two goals, the crime is if you don't learn from it," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

"I'm sure that is something this young team will do."

West Ham enjoyed a far more comfortable return to Europe for the first time since 2006-07 - they failed to get past the qualifying stage in 2015 and 2016.

Their convincing 2-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb, courtesy of Michail Antonio's fifth goal in as many games and Declan Rice, left manager David Moyes dreaming of how far they could go.

"I'm really excited about the prospect of slightly not knowing how good they could be," the Scot said. "We brought in some new players tonight and didn't look any the worse for it. It's only one game, but the players are in a good place."

