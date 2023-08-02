Darwin Nunez will have a big season, say Liverpool legends Ian Rush and John Aldridge

SINGAPORE – Touted as a star addition to Liverpool’s ranks, Darwin Nunez had an underwhelming campaign in the 2022-23 season.

The Uruguayan striker, who joined the Reds from Portuguese side Benfica in a club-record £85 million deal, scored just nine times in 29 appearances last season, while also struggling with niggling injuries.

However, former Liverpool strikers Ian Rush and John Aldridge are predicting a “big season” for the 24-year-old, with the former banking on Nunez to match Manchester City juggernaut Erling Haaland’s output. The Norwegian scored a Premier League record of 36 goals last season.

Rush, the club’s all-time top goalscorer with 346 goals in all competitions, told The Straits Times: “The best thing, I always say, is he’s never scared to miss. That’s important because he’s getting in the right positions.

“Just look at the number of goals Haaland scored last season. There’s a chance Darwin can do similar things this season because he’s creating chances and it’s all about having confidence, and off the pitch he speaks a lot better English which boosts his confidence as well.”

The Reds legends were in town on Wednesday to attend a football clinic for youths with disadvantaged backgrounds at the British High Commissioner’s residence. Co-organised by Liverpool and the British High Commission, the clinic had 20 participants from Boys’ Town and 10 from Ulu Pandan Community Sports Network, who took part in drills under the guidance of the club’s coaching team.

Rush said that Nunez will be firing on all cylinders in the upcoming season, which kicks off on August 12. He has “100 per cent confidence” in the striker, adding: “Last season he was still settling in... now I think it’s going to be a really big season for him and I’m looking forward to it.

“He’s now ready for the big stage.”

The 61-year-old cited Nunez’s time Benfica as a reason for his confidence, noting that the young player just needs time to get used to his new environment.

In his first season, Nunez scored six goals in 29 Primeira Liga appearances, before going on a goal-filled run in the 2021-22 season, netting 26 times in 28 matches.