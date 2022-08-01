Nunez outshines bland Haaland in battle of No. 9s

LONDON • Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new English Premier League season, as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp's men to win the Community Shield 3-1 on Saturday.

In a tale of two big summer signings, the Uruguay striker came off the bench to win a penalty, which was converted by Mohamed Salah, and also score his first goal since his €75 million (S$105.8 million) move from Benfica.

Norway forward Erling Haaland, a €60 million buy from Borussia Dortmund, had a City debut to forget, smashing his shot against the bar late on when it seemed easier to score.

This was Liverpool's first win in the traditional curtain-raiser to the season since 2006.

Nunez has huge boots to fill as the replacement for Sadio Mane, scorer of 120 goals in 269 games across six seasons on Merseyside.

But his impact at the King Power Stadium when entering the field in the 59th minute - the game was at 1-1 after Trent Alexander-Arnold had opened the scoring before an equaliser from City new signing Julian Alvarez - will lift hopes he can adapt to English football quickly.

Nunez helped win a penalty when his header struck the arm of Ruben Dias in the 83rd minute before heading past Ederson in added time to earn praise from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Darwin would have been fine even without scoring the third one because the penalty was Millie's (James Milner's) cross and his header," the German said.

"You could see in his face, you could see in the face of all his teammates how happy the boys are for him and that's a really good sign after the short period that he is with us. Probably one of the highlights of the game, as good as we were, was the impact from the bench. Everybody who came on was immediately in the game."

City counterpart Pep Guardiola felt Liverpool started better, but insisted that his team created enough chances to win.

The Catalan said: "Congratulations to Liverpool. The first 15 to 20 minutes, they were better. After we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes, we arrived when they left space and tried to attack.

"We have to improve. The timing is not much what we have to do, especially the fact we need this month's training and games to get our tempo and we will do it."

Haaland missed several chances, including a sitter but Guardiola was adamant it was a matter of time before he opens his account for City.

"He fought a lot and made the movements. It's good for him to see the reality of the new country, new league," Guardiola said.

"He was there. Today he didn't score - another day he will score."

Aymeric Laporte will miss the start of the season after Guardiola confirmed the City defender underwent knee surgery, with the Spain international returning next month at the earliest.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS