Darwin Nunez on target as Liverpool beat Burnley to top table

BURNLEY, England - Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez’s first league goal for almost two months helped them to a 2-0 victory at struggling Burnley on Dec 26.

Nunez’s precision finish after six minutes gave Liverpool a flying start at Turf Moor but Juergen Klopp’s side were unable to kill off the hosts as the second goal would not come.

Mohamed Salah was denied by the crossbar and both Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott had goals disallowed as Burnley hung on, but Diogo Jota’s 90th-minute effort sealed the points.

Nineteenth-placed Burnley had chances of their own in the second half and almost snatched an equaliser when Jacob Bruun Larsen’s shot went agonisingly wide of the post.

Liverpool’s first win in three league games moved them above Arsenal as they reached the halfway point of the season on 42 points. Arsenal, who have 40, host West Ham United on Dec 28.

There was a sense of relief when substitute Jota fired in from a tight angle for his 50th Liverpool goal after a sweeping move as the points should have long been in the bag.

“We put hurdles in front of us and eventually we find a way to get over them but it’s unbelievable,” Klopp told Amazon Prime.

“We played an incredible game but it was only 1-0 and then they realised something was possible.

“They could have scored an equaliser that would have been insane and then with the most difficult situation in the whole game we made it 2-0.”