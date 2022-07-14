'Nunez has what it takes to be the best'

Despite a lacklustre debut from Liverpool's new signing Darwin Nunez on Tuesday, Reds legend Luis Garcia believes the Uruguay international striker can still be the best.

Garcia, 44, said: "It's not easy to start, especially when you first come in. I've seen him play for (Portuguese side) Benfica and he dominated the league.

"(Playing for) Liverpool, you have to chase, run back, press. It's something he needs to adapt to but I think he has everything to become one of the best.

"His awareness is very good. He's got everything to be the top scorer in the league, hopefully the best player this year."

Garcia was speaking at a fan event at VivoCity yesterday alongside fellow Reds legends Vladimir Smicer, Sami Hyypia, Jose Enrique and Jason McAteer.

Liverpool are in the Republic to compete with fellow English Premier League side Crystal Palace for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Nunez signed for a club-record fee of £85 million (S$142 million) from Benfica, and played in a pre-season friendly against arch-rivals Manchester United on Tuesday in Bangkok, where Liverpool lost 4-0.

The 23-year-old featured for the last 30 minutes, during which he was denied by United goalkeeper Tom Heaton before missing a clear chance from close range after Mohamed Salah's curling attempt struck the post.

But the former Reds maintained their confidence in Nunez, with McAteer adding: "There's no doubt he's got the talent, but it's about whether he can handle the pressure. The pressure is enormous, it's demanding, you have to be on it every day.

"He's got every attribute to be the top scorer. He needs to start believing in himself... he's got everything. We'll just have to see what he's about."

The five also discussed other topics including the boost of Salah's contract extension, who should partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence (most voted for Ibrahima Konate) and if Liverpool can win the Premier League.

Former midfielder Smicer, who was delighted that Salah is staying till 2025, said: "He would like to prove that he's the best player again, he's already been the best player for at least two seasons.

"I'm so glad he's staying. He was unlucky when he had the chance to score (against United in Bangkok) - there were a few chances but it doesn't matter. They have another game on Friday, so they'll go from there."

With the team's attacking threat and stability in defence, it is not surprising that they believe Liverpool can win the league.

Hyypia stressed the importance of consistency, which he said he observed in the team last season and hopes the players continue showing it next season.

"We got the consistency back and that's very important, you need to be consistent to compete in the Premier League.

"We're better equipped to keep the consistency now with the squad and if (we can minimise) injuries, I think we can win the league."

McAteer added: "The desire and hunger from the team are amazing.

"To lose by a point again, to lose the Champions League really, really hurt the players and you can see the desire to put that right. They want it - I will say I think they're going to win it."

Fans were also treated to performances by British singer Jamie Webster and a local band who played many Kop tunes, including the iconic You'll Never Walk Alone.

Deborah Rowe, 31, was ecstatic to meet Garcia and receive his autograph. Rowe, who will be attending the game tomorrow, said: "I was very happy... he's really the one I know and have followed since I was young so I was very happy when I got his signature."