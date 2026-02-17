Nunez double keeps Al-Hilal unbeaten in Asian Champions League

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 16 - Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal secured a 2-1 win over Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates in Riyadh on Monday to move into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League Elite with the competition's only remaining unbeaten record.

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez scored twice for Simone Inzaghi's side, including the 77th-minute winner, as the four-times champions finished on top of the western group phase standings with seven wins and a draw from eight matches.

Shabab Al-Ahli confirmed their progress to the last 16 despite losing 4-3 against defending champions Al-Ahli but Sharjah FC's 2-1 defeat to Uzbekistan's Nasaf guaranteed the side from Dubai would finish in the top eight positions.

Qatar's Al-Duhail will have to wait to learn their fate after losing 3-2 to already-eliminated Al-Shorta from Iraq in Baghdad.

LATE NUNEZ HEADER SECURES POINTS

Nunez, who has been left out of Al-Hilal's squad for the second half of the Saudi league season following the arrival of Karim Benzema, powered home a header from a Ruben Neves free kick for his side's opener in the 19th minute only for Brahima Diarra to level for the visitors 13 minutes later.

But the Uruguayan earned Al-Hilal all three points when he slid the ball in at the far post from a low cross.

Diyorbek Abdunazarov secured Nasaf's first win of the campaign with an unstoppable drive past Sharjah goalkeeper Adel Al-Hosani three minutes from time to deal their hosts a blow that leaves the Emiratis on the verge of elimination.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, held on to claim their fifth win of the group phase after racing into a four-goal lead in Jeddah, Feras Al-Brikan putting his side in front in the 12th minute before an own goal from Bogdan Planic doubled their advantage.

Enzo Millot and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat were also on target for Al-Ahli, who were cruising to victory until two goals in 12 minutes from Breno Cascardo gave Shabab Al-Ahli hope.

Mohammad Juma hit his side's third in the fifth of seven minutes of stoppage time, to leave Matthias Jaissle's side hanging on for the win.

Two goals in a minute from Bouly Sambou secured Al-Shorta's first win of the campaign, leaving Al-Duhail sweating over the outcome of Tuesday's matches, when Al-Sadd take on Al-Ittihad and Al-Gharafa face Tractor FC.

The top eight finishers advance to March's round of 16 while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played in a centralised format in Jeddah in April. REUTERS