Numerous EFL games postponed on Sunday due to freezing temperatures

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 4 - Championship fixtures between Sheffield United and Oxford and Portsmouth and Ipswich Town were among numerous English Football League matches postponed on Sunday due to frozen pitches.

"The referee was called to Bramall Lane this morning with parts of the playing surface frozen and following an inspection he has taken the decision to call off the fixture due to concerns over player safety," Sheffield United said in a statement.

"An announcement regarding a rearranged date will be confirmed in due course."

The freezing conditions across the country led to the postponement of 13 EFL games. In League One, Doncaster's game against Luton Town and Rotherham's game against visiting Mansfield were postponed.

Nine League Two games -- at Barnet, Barrow, Bromley, Colchester, Harrogate Town, Newport County, Notts County, Salford City and Walsall -- were postponed. REUTERS