Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira makes perfect start in Europa play-offs

Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira reacting during the Europa League play-off match between Forest and Fenerbahce on Feb 19.

LONDON - Vitor Pereira made a dream start as Nottingham Forest boss with a 3-0 win against Fenerbahce in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs, while Stuttgart thrashed Celtic 4-1 to ruin Martin O’Neill’s 1,000th match as a manager on Feb 19.

Pereira became Forest’s fourth boss this season after agreeing an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Sean Dyche on Feb 15.

He made an instant impact as the Premier League strugglers powered to an impressive victory in Istanbul thanks to goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Forest’s dominant display puts them in pole position to finish the job in the second leg at the City Ground on Feb 26.

“I realised before I came that the players have a lot of quality. They need results but they need to enjoy the game,” Pereira said.

“I asked them to express themselves on the pitch. They did it. It was a very good result.”

Perched perilously just three points above the Premier League relegation zone, Forest’s main aim is to avoid dropping into the Championship.

But extending their first European campaign since 1995-96 would be a notable feat for a club starved off continental success since the Brian Clough era.

Pereira had been out of work since being sacked by Wolves in November after a dismal start to this season.

Managing Forest is hardly a guarantee of job security, however.

Dyche, axed last week, was in charge for just 114 days.

His departure followed the end of Ange Postecoglou’s 39-day reign in October, which came after Nuno Espirito Santo, sacked in September, lasted just 21 months at the helm.

Murillo’s return to the starting line-up proved an inspired move by Pereira as the Brazilian centre-back opened the scoring in the 21st minute.

Stuttgart run riot

Murillo held off two challenges before lashing a superb low strike past Ederson into the far corner from 25 yards.

Nottingham Forest's Murillo celebrates scoring their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Forest struck again in the 43rd minute.

Gibbs-White flicked on Elliot Anderson’s corner and Jesus pounced to head in from virtually on the goal-line.

Jesus’ seventh goal in the Europa League this season sucked the spirit from Fenerbahce and Gibbs-White notched Forest’s third goal in the 50th minute.

Jesus beat the offside trap and unselfishly squared to Gibbs-White, who slotted home despite losing his footing while shooting.

Fenerbahce's Matteo Guendouzi (centre right) appeals as Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (centre left) scores Forest's third goal. PHOTO: AFP

In Glasgow, Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made a pair of costly mistakes to leave O’Neill with few fond memories of his landmark 1,000th match.

The 73-year-old, who led Celtic to seven trophies from 2000 to 2005, was beaten for just the second time in 19 games over two stints as interim boss this season.

Stuttgart went in front after 15 minutes with a goal gift-wrapped by Schmeichel.

His weak clearance was worked into Bilal El Khannouss, whose tame shot should have been saved but somehow eluded the hapless Dane.

Celtic were presented with an equally farcical equaliser in the 21st minute.

Stuttgart ‘keeper Alexander Nuebel’s woeful pass put Atakan Karazor in trouble and his panicked ball hit Benjamin Nygren, who tapped into the empty net.

El Khannouss, on loan from Leicester, restored Stuttgart’s advantage with a close-range header in the 28th minute.

Schmeichel’s miserable evening got even worse in the 57th minute when Jamie Leweling’s strike from the edge of the area squirmed past his attempted save.

Tiago Tomas netted in stoppage-time to add to O’Neill’s misery.

Celtic haven’t advanced from a knockout European tie since 2004 and Stuttgart’s first leg stroll leaves the Scottish champions facing a mammoth task to end that dismal run.

In Feb 19’s other early first leg ties, Franklin Tebo scored in the 45th minute to fire Red Star Belgrade to a 1-0 win at Lille.

Santiago Castro’s ninth-minute goal gave Italian side Bologna a 1-0 win at Norway’s Brann.

Zakaria El Ouahdi’s double inspired Genk’s 3-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb, while Ludogorets Razgrad beat Ferencvaros 2-1.

Viktoria Plzen drew 2-2 at Panathinaikos and Celta Vigo won 2-1 at PAOK. AFP

