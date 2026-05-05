Nottingham Forest beat disjointed Chelsea 3-1 in the English Premier League

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– Chelsea suffered a humiliating 3-1 English Premier League home defeat by a second-string Nottingham Forest side on May 4, extinguishing any lingering hopes of a top-five finish that would guarantee Champions League football next season.

Calum McFarlane’s team are 10 points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa, with only nine points available.

With the win, Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels said they are almost safe from relegation.

He told Sky Sports: “This win is massive for us. There are still three games to play, it is not done yet, but we are almost there now.

“In the last few weeks we did really well, didn’t lose a lot of games. We are doing well, the gaffer brings a lot of positive energy.

“He changed a lot of players today but (Dilane) Bakwa, Taiwo (Awoniyi) they performed really well.

“Really happy for them because they don’t always play but they’ve showed they can be there so really happy for these guys.”

It was the listless and error-ridden London side’s sixth league defeat in a row.

The buoyant Forest went ahead within two minutes through a sharp header from Awoniyi, who added another breakaway goal in the 52nd minute.

Igor Jesus converted a penalty in the 15th minute.

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer had a penalty saved just before half-time, after 18-year-old winger Jesse Shaun Derry was taken to hospital following a clash of heads with Zach Abbott.

“Jesse is conscious, talking and undergoing precautionary checks,” Chelsea said in a statement. “We wish him a speedy recovery and thank the medical staff for their swift response.”

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and Forest substitute Morgan Gibbs-White were second-half head injury casualties but both walked off the pitch.

Joao Pedro scored a spectacular overhead consolation goal in the 93rd minute.

Chelsea’s display prompted former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher to describe them as “a broken football club”.

He said on Sky Sports: “It’s shocking and it comes from the top. There’s five or six really top players on the pitch today and they’ve been beaten by Nottingham Forest’s B team.

“Less than 12 months ago, they were taking PSG to the cleaners.

“There’s no connection between the players and the staff, the players and the fans... They look like a broken football club right now.”

Forest, who are still not mathematically out of relegation danger, left several first-choice players on the bench in anticipation of their Europa League semi-final, second leg against Villa on May 7.

Said Awoniyi: “Football is a team game, everyone needs to be ready and it’s not about everyone starting it’s about the team. We came here with the mentality to win...

“It’s all about the team and looking forward to the next game. I believe it could be an amazing season for us.” REUTERS