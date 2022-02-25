Not right to take my salary while Spurs struggle: Conte

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will assess his future at the club after admitting he does not deserve his £20 million (S$36.4 million) annual salary following Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Burnley.

It was a big reality check, coming just days after stunning leaders Manchester City at the Etihad, with their hopes of a top-four finish punctured by Ben Mee's second-half winner at Turf Moor.

Spurs returned to the kind of lacklustre display that has marred their dismal season, while 18th-placed Burnley boosted their chances of survival - they are now two points behind Newcastle (22), who are a spot above them and have played a game more.

It was a fourth league defeat in five games for the eighth-placed visitors, who are seven points adrift of the top four in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

While they still have two games in hand on Manchester United, who are fourth on 46 points, Conte cut a forlorn figure after the game.

The Italian, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November, oversaw a promising start that saw his side suffer their first league loss only late last month.

But if Spurs do not improve soon, Conte hinted that he was prepared to walk away from the club.

Suggesting he wanted to talk to the board about the team's predicament, he said: "When you lose four out of five, it means the club have to make an assessment, also to speak together, and to understand which is the best solution.

"This is the reality. No one deserves this type of situation, the club, me, the players, the fans.

"I came here to try to improve the situation in Tottenham but maybe in this moment, I'm not so good. I'm too honest to close my eyes. It means there will be an assessment about the club, about me."

Conte was already unhappy with the decision not to significantly strengthen during the January transfer window, with only two replacements arriving and a host of players leaving on loan or released.

There is nothing that can be done on that front until the summer and the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss, a title winner in both England and Italy, conceded his side's current form was closer to a side battling relegation.

"I'm not used to this type of situation. The situation is not changing," the 52-year-old said.

"The reality is, in the last five games we are fighting for the relegation zone.

"It is not good for everybody to continue to lose and I can't accept this. From the first day I arrived, I want to help. I'm too honest to continue in this way, and also take my salary, it's not right in this moment."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE