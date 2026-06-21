‘Not ridiculous’: US dreams of World Cup glory after big wins

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Alex Freeman (second from left) celebrating the United States' second goal in their 2-0 World Cup win over Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 19, 2026.

SEATTLE – Could the United States really win the World Cup?

After two opening victories, by an aggregate 6-1 scoreline, that is the wildly optimistic question being posed to many US television pundits, including Fox’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who answered a simple “Yes.”

While aware they are still vast underdogs against traditional powerhouses like Spain, France and Argentina, the US players were not exactly afraid to stoke those hugely ambitious dreams either, after beating Australia 2-0 on June 19.

“I think we came here to compete, and to compete, you have to win every game,” US star midfielder Malik Tillman told AFP in Seattle after the win.

“In the end, if you want to win the tournament, same again, you have to win every game. I think that’s also our goal for the next one.”

So far the US have only faced limited opposition in Paraguay, who they beat 4-1, and Australia. Next up is eliminated Turkey, in what will be a dead rubber for both teams.

Sterner tests surely await in the knockout, with Belgium and then Spain among the likeliest foes in wait if the US win their last-32 clash.

It is worth noting that the US have won only one knockout game in their entire World Cup history – a 2-0 win over Mexico in the round of 16 in 2002, when they reached the quarter-finals in their best campaign of modern times.

World Cup hosts do have an impressive track record of lifting the trophy on their home turf.

Six have won in the tournament’s history, most recently France in 1998, who followed up that inaugural win by building a dynasty and reaching three more finals.

But no host winners have ever been such extreme long shots as the US, perennially seen as potential future giants of untapped promise, too distracted by homegrown sports like the American football, basketball and baseball to truly compete at the world’s most popular sport.

If that has started to change, the rapid rise of the domestic Major Soccer League has played a part, providing homegrown talent like June 19 goalscorer Alex Freeman.

So too has the emergence of a “golden generation” of stars playing for Champions League clubs, like AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Bayer Leverkusen’s Tillman.

But perhaps no factor has been as great as the expensive hiring of elite coach Mauricio Pochettino, who deconstructed and rebuilt an underperforming, complacent squad in his own image.

US and Crystal Palace centre-back Chris Richards on June 19 praised the former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach’s track record and motivational powers for instilling belief.

“We’ve seen him do it with big teams, and he’s very passionate in the way that he speaks,” said Richards.

“It kind of reflects on us as well. So we take that passion and we try to apply it to how we go out there on the pitch.”

While urging his players to remain grounded and focused, Pochettino has urged fans to dream, frequently asking “Why not us?” in public comments.

However, one of his predecessors, Bruce Arena, has been more cautious.

Speaking on the June 20 episode of FanDuel’s Coaches Corner, Arena said Pulisic’s fitness issues was a major issue for the squad as the level of competition rises.

“That’s a big question mark for the US team, how they can get Christian back on the field because they certainly miss him in the attack and the competition is going to get better,” Arena said.

Fellow former US coach Bob Bradley, who coached the US when they won their World Cup group in 2010, said Pulisic’s absence changed the team but praised the Americans’ agility and strength.

“We miss his creativity and his dribbling,” Bradley said. “But we’re a really athletic team and for the second game in a row, our athleticism really pushed the opponent.”

Arena feels tougher opponents would provide a clearer indicator of the US team’s strength.

“We are going to find out a lot more about our team in the round of 32 and then the round of 16,” he said.

So, does Richards really believe the US could pull off what would be comfortably the greatest upset World Cup win in modern history?

“Obviously we take it one game at a time,” said Richards.

But “I don’t think it’s ridiculous to say that we want to win it,” he said. AFP, REUTERS