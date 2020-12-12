Not all Spurs players happy

LONDON • Tottenham may be flying high in all competitions but manager Jose Mourinho has conceded that he is unable to keep all of his players happy.

Spurs, who had already progressed to the last 32 of the Europa League, beat Antwerp 2-0 after strikes by Carlos Vinicius and Giovani lo Celso. They also sealed top spot in Group J on Thursday.

However, Dele Alli failed to get off the bench, while fellow England midfielder Harry Winks walked straight down the tunnel when he came off for Tanguy Ndombele in the second half.

"How can I keep them all happy? I don't think they're all happy at all, that's the nature of football. I cannot make miracles," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I told the players if they're not subbed on, just go for a hot shower.

"I told every player that left the pitch to go because when the weather is cold, I prefer they go to the dressing room and have a shower.

"Winks decided to go and I am happy with that because I am the one that told him to do it."

Spurs head into tomorrow's Premier League clash at Crystal Palace on top of the standings and have not lost since the opening day of the season.

However, Alli has been a peripheral player, making just two appearances, including one start, in the league. Winks fared slightly better with three league starts, and both looked visibly frustrated.

"Let's not run away from reality. A player on the bench who realises all five subs have been used of course is not a happy player and I would not expect him to be happy," Mourinho said of Alli.

Elsewhere, Group B winners Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent record as goals from Eddie Nketiah, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and substitute Folarin Balogun sealed a 4-2 win at Dundalk.

The last-32 draw will be made on Monday.

REUTERS