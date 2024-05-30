Norwich appoint 35-year-old Thorup as head coach

Norwich City have appointed 35-year-old Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup as their head coach on a three-year contract, the English Championship club said on Thursday.

Norwich parted ways with David Wagner following their 4-0 defeat by Leeds United in the Championship playoff semi-final this month.

Thorup was head coach of Danish Superliga side Nordsjaelland last season and led them to high-scoring wins over Fenerbahce and Ludogorets in the Europa Conference League.

"I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done," Thorup said in a statement.

Glen Riddersholm, former head coach of Swedish top-flight club Norrokoping, will join his compatriot Thorup as assistant Norwich coach. REUTERS

