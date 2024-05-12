Norwich and Leeds draw 0-0 in Championship play-offs first leg

NORWICH, England - Norwich City and Leeds United played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their Championship play-offs semi-final tie on Sunday.

Norwich, who failed to score at home for the first time since December, will visit Leeds for the second leg on Thursday.

"It was a tough game. I think the first legs in these games are always a bit cagey," Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean told Sky Sports. "Obviously a bad game for both teams... the second leg, we've got a lot to look forward to."

Leeds appealed for a penalty in the seventh minute when Wilfried Gnonto went down after contact with Borja Sainz on the edge of the penalty area but the referee disagreed.

Junior Firpo found the net on the half-hour mark but Georginio Rutter was offside during the build-up, causing the goal to be ruled out for the visitors.

The hosts almost broke through in the 53rd minute when a cross from the left reached Gabriel Sara inside the box but his left-footed attempt went just wide.

Norwich keeper Angus Gunn's save at the near post denied Crysencio Summerville before the hour mark and Jack Stacey blocked Archie Gray's left-foot shot from inside the box in the 81st minute to prevent a late Leeds strike.

West Bromwich Albion were hosting Southampton in the first leg of the other semi-final later on Sunday. REUTERS