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Norway’s World Cup win over Brazil beyond my dreams, says Haaland

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Erling Haaland celebrating after Norway’s 2-1 victory over Brazil on July 5.

Erling Haaland celebrating after Norway’s 2-1 victory over Brazil on July 5.

PHOTO: AFP

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - Norway striker Erling Haaland said the 2-1 win over Brazil in the last 16 of the World Cup on July 5 was something he had “never dreamed of”.

Haaland scored both goals as Norway reached the quarter-finals for the first time, taking his haul for the tournament to seven – level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

“I couldn’t quite believe it because I didn’t dream of this ever in my life,” said Haaland.

“I dreamed of playing in the World Cup with Norway and taking them to the World Cup, but I never expected to win against Brazil, let’s be honest. I thought it was not possible to do some things, but I guess I’m wrong.”

Norway maintained their remarkable unbeaten record against five-time world champions Brazil, with three wins and two draws in five meetings.

They will face co-hosts Mexico or England in Miami on July 11 for a place in the semi-finals.

Brazil suffered their earliest exit at the World Cup since going out to arch-rivals Argentina in the last 16 in 1990.

“It’s incredible to win,” said Haaland, 25, who has now scored 62 times in just 54 games for Norway.

“I mean it’s a bit surreal. Of course as a football player you want to be in the World Cup and you want to perform, but to score seven goals for Norway in the World Cup, it’s quite special.

“It’s unreal and I don’t have words. It’s difficiult to find words for what I’m feeling, what I’m doing, because it is unreal. I need to pinch myself in the arm because it’s big.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.