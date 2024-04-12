Norway's Maanum could return for Arsenal as early as next week

LONDON - Norway midfielder Frida Maanum could rejoin Arsenal on the pitch as early as next week according to coach Jonas Eidevall, less than a month after her collapse on the pitch.

The 24-year-old slumped to the turf during second-half stoppage time of the League Cup final against Chelsea on March 31, but recent tests showed no obvious cardiac causes.

"Everything is looking good and that's the most important thing," Eidevall told reporters on Friday. "She is on a graduated-monitored protocol here now to return to play. She will not be available for selection here for Sunday.

"But after that, (if) everything goes as planned, it looks promising for her to be available to play again."

Asked if that meant the Women's Super League game against Leicester City on April 21 at the Emirates, Eidevall said: "Yeah, that's the next game."

Arsenal, who host Bristol City on Sunday, are third in the Women's Super League table on 37 points, nine behind leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand.

Maanum received treatment on the pitch for almost 10 minutes before being replaced, with Arsenal going on to win 1-0 after extra time. She has not played since, withdrawing from the Norway squad for two Euro 2025 qualifying games last week. REUTERS