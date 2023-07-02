Norway ready to make an impact at World Cup, says winger Guro Reiten

GDANSK – Norway winger Guro Reiten has acknowledged her side’s outsider status at the Women’s World Cup starting this month but warned against underestimating the former champions at the tournament.

The 28-year-old Chelsea player is set to participate in her second World Cup, with hopes of surpassing the quarter-finals achieved in 2019 when England sent them out with a 3-0 win.

“At this World Cup we are outsiders, but I hope we are going to have a good tournament and you never know who is going to lift the trophy in the end,” Reiten told the Fifa website.

“In the quarter-final against England, we lost to a better football team, but I hope this year we can be even more competitive and go further.”

Norway’s journey at Euro 2022 ended in the group stage with three points. They suffered their biggest ever defeat when England secured an 8-0 victory in their second match.

Following their exit, Swedish coach Martin Sjogren stepped down and was subsequently replaced by Norwegian Hege Riise.

“She is not a typical coach because she’ll never stand and shout from the sidelines,” Reiten said. “She calmly conveys clear messages about how we’re going to solve different problems.”